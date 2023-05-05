Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.1 %

MTD stock opened at $1,475.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,496.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,458.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

