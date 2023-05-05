Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,725 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $183.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.21.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

