Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.