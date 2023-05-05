Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,345 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.15.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $70.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

