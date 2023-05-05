Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 173.12% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

