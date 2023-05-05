Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.04. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

