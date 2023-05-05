Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix stock opened at $320.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.31. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

