Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 294.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 317,299 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $111.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

