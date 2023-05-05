Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $209.12 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

