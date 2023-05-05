947 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Lam Research stock opened at $512.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.37. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

