Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,408 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

