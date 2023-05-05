State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $44,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

