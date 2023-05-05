Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

