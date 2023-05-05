Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,050. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

