Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $799,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,990. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

