Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,365,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $180.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

