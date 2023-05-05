State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $41.64 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $41,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

