Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $37,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

