Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,391 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.
Insider Transactions at AppLovin
AppLovin Stock Performance
Shares of APP stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
- 3 Auto Industry Stocks with Above-Market Dividend Yields
- Builders FirstSource Hit An All Time High, Will It Hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.