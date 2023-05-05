Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,391 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

