Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,391 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

