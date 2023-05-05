Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $39,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.43.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $348.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $515.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

