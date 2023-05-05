State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $44,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $102.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

