Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $1.45 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

Shares of ABC opened at $166.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average of $161.17. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.