State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $42.67 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $42,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $136.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

