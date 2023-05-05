State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,530 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $50,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $299.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.37. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

