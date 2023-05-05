State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $46,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $222,578,000 after purchasing an additional 279,825 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,044,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

