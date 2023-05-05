Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $180.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

