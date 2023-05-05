IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $39,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $469.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

