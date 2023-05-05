State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 750 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PACCAR worth $40,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after acquiring an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,105,000 after buying an additional 99,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.