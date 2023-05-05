AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

