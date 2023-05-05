Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 157 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,591. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $226.50.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

