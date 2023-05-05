Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 7,415 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HST. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

