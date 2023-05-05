Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 7,082 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after buying an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $45.07 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

