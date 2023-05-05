Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TX opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

