Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $169.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

