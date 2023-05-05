Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 5,955 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

WWE opened at $105.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

