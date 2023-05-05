Connectus Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 255.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 315,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

