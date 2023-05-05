Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.22 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,412,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 628,830 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG opened at $6.71 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $748.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.