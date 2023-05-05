Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,969 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $184.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average of $208.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

