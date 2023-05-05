Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

