Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,258 shares of company stock worth $445,604. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

