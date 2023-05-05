Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $243.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.76 and its 200-day moving average is $297.60.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.