Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.52 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,866 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.