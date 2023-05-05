Toronto Dominion Bank Has $21.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,383,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 499,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 292,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 735,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 266,908 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,294,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,201,000.

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

