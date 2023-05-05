Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,727 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,937 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

