Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

