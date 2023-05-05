General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

