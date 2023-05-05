Duality Advisers LP Buys 5,028 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Barclays reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.9 %

IRM opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

