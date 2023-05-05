Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE D opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

