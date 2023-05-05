Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

