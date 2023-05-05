NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a market cap of $190.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

